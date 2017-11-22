FP jr. high teams seeking first wins

CRYSTAL FALLS—Forest Park’s eighth grade boys basketball team hit the road to start its new season recently, but the road has hit back—the Trojans are still looking for their first win.

In the season opener, Kingsford outscored FP 20-0 in the first quarter and crushed the Trojans 61-5 at Kingsford on Nov. 2. Tim Bendick scored three points and Logan Anderson two for the Trojans.

Bendick scored 10 and led the Trojans’ scoring in their second game, but Norway earned a 35-22 win on the Knights’ floor on Nov. 6. Norway led 19-11 at halftime.

Following Bendick, Brad Stacy scored five for the Trojans, Logan Anderson added four and Vince Curtis scored three.

At Iron Mountain on Nov. 9, the Mountaineeers had too much offense for the Trojans in a 43-17 win.

Bendick led the Trojans with seven points, and more of his teammates got into the scoring: Ethan Kopf, Allen Dobson, Kyler Rouse, Ben Johnson and Stacy scored two each.

In the only game last week, the eighth graders hosted Florence on Nov. 16, but the Bobcats outscored them 18-8 in the second quarter on their way to a 41-29 win.

In this one, the Trojans had two players scoring in double digits: Stacy with 12 and Bendick with 11. Other scorers were Dobson (4) and Logan Anderson (4).

● The Trojan seventh graders also had a rough night at Kingsford to open their season Nov. 2. The Flivvers led 22-1 at halftime and finished with a 40-3 win. Michael Saario (2) and Devin Basirico (1) got FP’s points.

FP had more success at Norway Nov. 6, but the Knights prevailed by a 33-11 score. Hunter Loehr led the team with eight points, including five in the third quarter. Dominic Cherubini (2) and Basirico (1) rounded out the Trojans’ scoring.

At Iron Mountain on Nov. 9, the Trojans couldn’t keep pace with the Mountaineers, who earned a 37-20 win.

Reagan Alder scored 11 points to lead Forest Park and Payton Woollard added five, followed by Loehr (3) and Michael Saario (1).

Florence came out like gangbusters in its Nov. 16 game at Forest Park, outscoring the seventh graders 16-4 in the first quarter and went from there to a 31-22 win. The Trojans rebounded and outscored Florence 13-6 in the second half.

Basirico was FP’s go-to player, scoring 16 of his team’s 22 points, including a 3-pointer. Daniel James scored four, and Loehr added two.