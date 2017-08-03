FP girls roll to seventh straight district title

Off to regionals! Forest Park’s girls basketball team celebrated winning its seventh straight District 127 championship trophy March 3 at Republic-Michigamme High School. The regionals are in Kingsford starting March 7.

REPUBLIC—For just a few minutes at the start, Forest Park’s girls team looked a bit wobbly during the Class D District 127 championship game March 3.

Wakefield-Marenisco, maybe borrowing a page from the Lady Trojans’ playbook, came out aggressively on defense and got FP playing tentatively. Late in the first quarter, W-M held a 6-4 lead.

But from there to the end of the half, the Lady Trojans rediscovered their aggressiveness, and everything quickly fell into place. For the rest of the first half, they outscored W-M 28-4 on their way to a 65-26 victory and their seventh straight district title.

This week, Forest Park (18-4) goes for its fifth regional title in the last six years at Kingsford.

“It feels awesome, honestly,” said senior Abby Nylund, who has now played on four district champs. “It started in my freshman year with Lexi [Gussert]—it was easy with her, she was our leader.

“It’s gotten more tough every year, and I had to step up and take that role. It’s an awesome feeling.”

Coach Jackie Giuliani said she told her girls that everybody is tired of the Lady Trojans winning their district and wants to beat them.

“So we have to play that much harder, because we have such a target on our back.”

If winning is a tradition, so is the older girls bringing the younger ones along. “The seniors are teaching the younger girls what’s expected, and then it keeps continuing.”

“Every year I wonder what’s this next group going to do. And every year they hold their expectations up.”

District week started March 1 with a 58-34 victory over Ewen-Trout Creek in a semifinal game that included an individual milestone midway through the first quarter.

