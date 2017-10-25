FP gets home playoff date after win over ND

CRYSTAL FALLS—Thanks to an otherwise inconsequential nonconference game last Saturday, Forest Park will be playing at home this Friday, Oct. 27, when it opens the Division 2 eight-man playoffs against North Central.

The morning after the Trojans wrapped up their regular season with a 64-24 win over North Dickinson Oct. 27, coach Dave Graff sounded all but certain that the Trojans-Jets playoff battle would be played at Powers. But Fate had a trick up her sleeve.

That afternoon, Superior Central hosted Rapid River in a non-conference game. (Both are Western Eight Conference teams, but it was their second game of the season. Only the first counts in the conference standings.) When it was over, the Cougars, who went in with a 3-5 record, had knocked off the Rockets 46-22.

Superior Central’s unexpected win boosted Forest Park’s score in Michigan’s intricate playoff point system. Bottom line: The Trojans passed North Central and wind up as the No. 2 team in their region. Despite the Saturday loss, Rapid River remains first (50.181), Forest Park (47.0) slips into second ahead of the Jets (46.468), and Engadine (46.0) is fourth.

So it’s North Central at Forest Park and Engadine at Rapid River this weekend. This weekend’s winners go head-to-head Nov. 3 or 4 for the regional title. Rapid River and Engadine are both 7-2 for the season; the Trojans and Jets played eight games each and are 6-2.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.