FP dinner honors top athletes

CRYSTAL FALLS—Jenna Grabowski and Daniel Nocerini were honored as the Dr. J.R. Davidson Memorial Award winners May 18 for being the top athletes of the year at Forest Park High School.

The presentations were made during the annual High School Sports Awards dinner, held in the Eddie Chambers Gym.

Nocerini earned team MVP honors in both basketball and football. Grabowski was the girls track team’s most valuable player and also won awards in basketball and volleyball.

Nylund was most valuable player in both girls basketball and volleyball, while John Raymond Trzeciak won MVP honors in boys track. Golf MVP honors will be given after the end of the season.

Roy Hagglund won the athletic high scholastic award.

