FP announces youth football programs

CRYSTAL FALLS—Forest Park will offer its youth a new opportunity for football this year.

A new seventh and eighth-grade 8-man youth tackle football league has been formed with Forest Park, Stephenson, Escanaba Holy Name, Rapid River and Superior Central.

Forest Park will have a five-game schedule with one bye week. Practices will start 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, at the Forest Park football field and will be run by the Forest Park coaching staff.

Games will be played on Tuesday nights starting Sept. 12 and ending Oct. 17. Schedules will be released once game starting times are finalized.

Also, a fifth-sixth-grade flag football program will be run by the Forest Park coaching staff during the month of September. This will be a voluntary intramural program that will focus on the teaching of the fundamentals of football and finish with flag football scrimmages at the end of each session.

The first session will start Sept. 5 at the high school football field and run from 5:30-7 p.m. There will be two sessions per week ending Thursday Sept. 28.

More details will be released once school starts. All area youths are encouraged to attend.