FP’s track team quiet at finals

KINGSFORD—Back on May 19, Forest Park’s boys and girls track teams won a total of five events at their Division 3 regional tournament at North Dickinson, arguably their best day of the season.

It was not a bit like that at the D3 U.P. Finals, held on June 3. Quite the opposite.

The boys and girls teams only combined to earn 3 1/3 points at the finals and finished near the bottom of the team standings.

The boys team points came from Max Nylund, who finished fifth in the 200-meter dash in a time of 25.06 seconds. Bessemer’s Brayden Tomes won the event in 23.34.

The boys finished with just those two team points. Rapid River (108) edged Bessemer (104) for the team title, and Pickford (74) was third.

Two Forest Park girls earned a total of 1.33 points: Jenna Grabowski got one by finishing sixth in the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 18.58. Lake Linden-Hubbell’s Sienna Anderson won in 17.55.

Also, Maddie Scarlassara earned a third of a point in pole vault, when her leap of 7 feet put her in a three-way tie for sixth place. Clare Cottle of Pickford won by clearing 8-6.

Lake Linden ran away with the team title with 110 points. Pickford (58) just got past Cedarville (57.33) for second place.

For what it’s worth, both Nylund and Grabowski ran better times at the U.P. Finals than they did when they won the regional tourney a few weeks earlier. Top finishers from U.P.’s four Division 3 regionals go head-to-head at the U.P. Finals.