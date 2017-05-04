FP’s Nylund voted to girls’ all-U.P. Class D first team

IRON RIVER—Forest Park’s Abby Nylund has been voted to the all-U.P. girls Class D first team by the U.P. Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association.

Nylund, the senior leader for the Lady Trojans, was the only Iron County player to make either the boys or girls all-U.P. first team.

Three Iron County girls were voted to the second teams in their respective divisions: Emmy Kinner of West Iron County, voted to the Class ABC second team, and two of Nylund’s Lady Trojan teammates, Hannah Cross and Becky Kolenda. Cross is a junior; the others are seniors.

Two other Iron County girls received honorable mention: West Iron freshman Eden Golliher in Class ABC and Forest Park senior Jenna Grabowski in Class D.

In the boys voting, West Iron’s A.J. Weisnicht and Forest Park’s Daniel Nocerini both were voted to the second team, Weisnicht in Class ABC and Nocerini in Class D. Both are seniors.

Wykon junior Steven Nelson received special mention from the UPSSA voters.

All-U.P. girls

Dream team: Amber Huebner, Marquette; Jordan Kraemer, Norway; Taylor Bryant, Newberry; Frankie Mattson, Munising; Olivia Vaughn, Engadine.

Class ABC first team: Hailey Wickstrom, Calumet; Aleda Johnson, Negaunee; Linnie Gustafson (jr.), St. Ignace; Marissa Immel, Munising; Sloane Zenner, Houghton.

Class ABC second team: Jen Brandt, Escanaba; Jordan Belleville, St. Ignace; Madigan Johns (jr.), Ishpeming; Clara Johnson (jr.), Negaunee; Emmy Kinner, West Iron County; Mackenzie Kalchik (jr.), Sault Ste. Marie; Jordyn Kriegl (jr.), Kingsford; Bailey Froberg, L’Anse; Marissa Maino, Ishpeming; Maija Sebbas, Hancock; Britta Grayvold, Norway.

Class D first team: Carsyn Osterman, Baraga; Julia Nordstrom, Jeffers; Abby Nylund, Forest Park; Aubrey Simmons (jr.), Engadine; Kayla Rambo, Pickford.

Class D second team: Bethany Baldwin (jr.), Watersmeet; Hannah Cross (jr.), Forest Park; Elise Besonen (8th grade), Ewen-Trout Creek; Becky Kolenda, Forest Park; Casey Mleko, Baraga; Madison Wilkie, DeTour; Milly Allen (jr.), Chassell; Kelsey Boucher, Bark River-Harris; Darienne Korpi, Wakefield-Marenisco; Mackenzie Barr (jr.), Cedarville.

Special mention: Class ABC, Liz Farley, Westwood; Madelyn Koski, Westwood; Tawna Ryynanen, Houghton; Avrie Stewart, Menominee; Claudia Hale, Marquette. Class D: Alexa Clouthier, Jeffers; Brooke Dalgord, Big Bay de Noc; Sierra Debelak, North Central; Justice Kinnunen, Baraga; Sara Sivula, Carney-Nadeau.

Honorable mention: Class ABC, Mariah Austin, Ishpeming; Ashtyn Bell, Sault Ste. Marie; Taylor Brown, L’Anse; Mckenna Bryant, Newberry; Hannah Carlson, Kingsford; Taylor Hunter, Gladstone; Kara Pietila, Houghton; Allyssa Polley, Gladstone; Riley Poupore, Iron Mountain; Renee Roberts, Kingsford; Morgan Roman, Menominee; Maddy Willis, Escanaba; Eden Golliher, West Iron County. Class D: Elizabeth Goodacre, Rapid River; Jenna Grabowski, Forest Park; Sarah Hanson, Mid-Peninsula; Taylor Opolka, Pickford; Megan Robinette, Bark River-Harris; Emma Rondeau, Superior Central; Erica Rubick, Rapid River; Cassidi Stannard, Bark River-Harris; Sophia Vaughn, Engadine; Hannah Lyons, Brimley; Autumn Rasner, Stephenson.

Special Awards

Players of the year: ABC, Jordan Kraemer, Norway; D, Olivia Vaughn, Engadine.

Coaches of the year: ABC, Carli Kelly, Norway; D, Roger French, Engadine.

Teams of the year: AB, Houghton; C, St. Ignace; D, Engadine.

All-U.P. boys

Dream team: Jason Whitens, North Central; Trent Bell, Negaunee; Dawson Bilski, North Central; Carson Wonders, Iron Mountain; Dre Tuominen, Negaunee.

Class ABC first team: Reece Castor (soph.), Gladstone; Brandon Paul (jr.), Sault Ste. Marie; Connor Ortman (jr.), Norway; Hart Holmgren (jr.), Ishpeming; Tyler Willette, Escanaba.

Class ABC second team: Justin Bal, Norway; Alex DuVall, Marquette; Marcus Johnson (fr.), Iron Mountain; Marcus McKenney, Menominee; Chad Raasio, Hancock; John Paramski, Newberry; Brad Spindler (jr.), Gladstone; Darien Nichols, Manistique; A.J. Weisnicht, West Iron County; Ryley Alaspa, Sault Ste. Marie.

Class D first team: Jake Witt (jr.), Ewen-Trout Creek; Derrick Edington, Pickford; Bobby Kleiman, North Central; Hunter Eichhorn, Carney-Nadeau; Devin Schmitz (jr.), Dollar Bay.

Class D second team: Marcus Krachinski, North Central; Jaden Janke (jr.), Dollar Bay; Chase Massey, Cedarville; Daniel Nocerini, Forest Park; Mitchell Borseth, Ontonagon; Logan Hardwick (jr.), Rapid River; Jaden Wood, Jeffers; Austin Berglund, Ewen-Trout Creek; Max Samardich, Bessemer; Ryan Arndt (jr.), Bark River-Harris.

Special mention: Class ABC, Tyler Beauchamp, Kingsford; Alec Blank, Munising; Cade Contreras, Munising; Steve Nelson, West Iron County; Matt Ojala, Calumet; Joe Ostrowsky, Marquette; Ryan Robinette, Escanaba; Reed Weidenhoefer, Gwinn. Class D, Duane Englund, Mid-Peninsula; Garrett O’Neil, North Dickinson; Seth Polfus, North Central; Jacob Suzik, Wakefield-Marenisco.

Honorable mention: Class ABC, Garrett Finkbeiner, Marquette; Wyatt Loukus, Calumet; Tanner Mathias, Menominee; Dylan Mills, Rudyard; Ian Ogea, Marquette; Rudy Peterson, Gladstone; Josh Plante, Norway; Geroge Sevarns, Newberry; Luke Terrian, Kingsford; Tucker Taylor, Gwinn; Brandt Tembreull, L’Anse; Dondre Yohe, Ishpeming. Class D, Joe Heinonen, Superior Central; Tyler Johnson, Big Bay de Noc; Caleb Maki, Jeffers; Beau Rondeau, Superior Central.

Special awards

Players of the year: ABC, Carson Wonders, Iron Mountain; D, Jason Whitens, North Central, and Dawson Bilski, North Central.

Coaches of the year: ABC, Clayton Castor, Gladstone; Adam Mercier, North Central.

Teams of the year: AB, Marquette; C, Negaunee; D, North Central.