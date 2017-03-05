FP’s Grabowski, Clark win

FLORENCE—Two Forest Park girls won events during the Florence Invitational track meet, held here April 24. Jenna Grabowski won the 100-meter low hurdles, and Taylor Clark led the field in the 1600-meter run.

It was the first meet of the Trojans’ spring season. The team also took part in the Niagara Invitational on April 28 (separate story).

As a team, the Lady Trojans finished fourth in the six-team event. Three Lakes-Phelps took first with 161 points, followed by North Dickinson (145). Norway (54) just edged Forest Park (53) for third place, followed by Northwood Storm (47) and Laona-Wabeno (45).

Grabowski won the 100 high hurdles in 18.45 seconds, just beating Norway’s Jaclyn Bal, whose time was 18.47. Grabowski was also sixth in the 300 low hurdles.

