Forest Park plans code meetings on Aug. 1, 3

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Forest Park schools’ athletic code meeting for all sports for the 2017-18 school year will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 5:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

For those who can’t make the Aug. 1 meeting, the meeting will be repeated Thursday, Aug. 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the cafeteria.

All athletes in grades 6 through 12 along with their parents or guardians must attend one of the meetings if they plan to take part in athletics during the 2017-18 school year.

Athletes also must have a current physical examination card, insurance information and ImPACT concussion baseline information on file before they may practice.

The first day of practice for fall sports is:

--Monday, Aug. 7, for football.

--Wednesday, Aug. 9, for volleyball.

--Monday, Aug. 21, for girls junior high basketball and junior high eight-player football.