Distracted Wykons fall to Chassell, lose at Calumet

RON RIVER—There really was no way of getting around it, and neither the coach nor one of her veteran players was going to deny it: The West Iron County Wykons volleyball team simply did not come with the necessary concentration to perform well against the Chassell Panthers on Oct. 3.

And the resulting 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16 defeat was, in the end, not really a surprise.

“I think we were just a little, how should I say it … it’s homecoming,” said senior Victoria Maloney. “I think we were a little stressed out, and our focus wasn’t there completely. But you know what, there’s another game, we’re going to hit it hard at practice and hope to come back.”

Two nights later, the Wykons fell at Calumet 25-18, 25-19, 20-25, 25-11 for their third consecutive dual-match loss.

Against Chassell at Charles Greenlund Gymnasium, WIC coach Brenda Grubbs said her team’s approach to the match was much like its approach to practice the night before.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.