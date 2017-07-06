D2 golf finals, WIC boys, FP girls earn 2nd

IRON RIVER—Noah Thomson and Trey Bociek both finished in the top five, powering West Iron County to second place in the boys Division 2 U.P. Golf Finals, played June 1 at the George Young Golf Course.

Forest Park, in its first year at Division 2, wound up fourth.

St. Ignace won the team title with a score of 336, West Iron was second at 346, Newberry claimed third at 371 and Forest Park was fourth with 384. A total of 12 teams compiled team scores.

The Saints’ Carter Tallaire earned medalist honors with an 18-hole of 80, and Thomson and Norway’s Brad Schalow tied for second place at 82. Bociek finished fifth with a round of 84.

They were supported by teammates Dylan Berlinski (12th, with a round of 89), Brayden Nelson (12th, 91) and Peyton Williams (19th, 93). A team’s best four rounds are added to make the team score.

Forest Park’s top golfer was Riley Hendrickson, who shot a 92 to finish in a tie for 17th place. Lee Hedtke fired a 95 (tied for 21st), followed by Paul Santi (98), Evan Hedtke (99) and James Olson (107).

● In the girls Division 2 tournament, also at George Young, Munising easily earned the team win, with Forest Park taking second and West Iron third.

The Mustangs galloped away to the win with a team score of 412. Forest Park was second with 500, and West Iron was third with 514. Seven other teams took part in the tournament, but only those three had enough golfers to compile a team score.

Munising’s Bailey Downs (medalist at 88) and Hancock’s Payton Dube (91) were the only golfers to break 100.

Aline Soha led the Lady Trojan golfers, shooting an 18-hole score of 107 to finish 10th overall. Teammates Lana Toivonen (119, 16th) and Avery Sommers (120, 17th), along with Mindy McKinnon (154) and Caitlyn Bloomburg (160) rounded out the Forest Park team.

West Iron was led by Michelle Wiegand, who shot 108 to finish tied for 11th, and Anna Malmquist, with 111, tied for 13th. Breanna Kemppainen (122, 18th), Mya Grubbs (173) and Lillie Stapleton (199) also golfed for the Wykon team.