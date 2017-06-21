Crystal Falls gets sweet on pickleball

By Lorraine Siler, For the Reporter

CRYSTAL FALLS—Crystal Falls has now joined many other communities that are offering pickleball as a recreational option to residents and visitors in the area.

The first teaching clinic was held on June 10 at the Forest Park Schools playground area. Sixteen beginners attended along with clinicians Ev and Karin Sandell and Dennis Margoni, who coached and taught participants.

Following play, Judy Minyard won a drawing for a Gamma Atomic pickleball paddle.

Pickleball is a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. It was invented in the mid 1960s and has become popular with adults and children.

The sport has been promoted in the area by the Recreation Association of Iron County, a nonprofit organization receiving no tax dollars. All its revenue comes from donations and a golf fundraiser.

RAIC’s mission is to provide low-cost, year-round activities in Iron County. West Iron County has a very active group that plays five days a week. During summer, the group plays at Nelson Field. In winter, play is inside the Windsor Center.

All are welcome to participate, and it is free. So is the use of balls and paddles and the court.

In Crystal Falls, pickleball will be played now through August on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9 to 11 a.m. on the courts behind Forest Park School.

In Iron River, pickleball is played at Nelson Field from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday; and from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In case of rain, play in Crystal Falls will be canceled. In Iron River, action moves indoor to the gym at the Windsor Center.

For information on RAIC, call 265-2348. To learn more about Crystal Falls pickleball, call 875-3371 or email silerdell@sbcglobal.net. For information about Iron River pickleball, call 265-2348 or email margonid2@gmail.com.