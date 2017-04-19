Home

CF men’s golfers plan to start May 3

Wed, 04/19/2017 - 08:58 Ironcounty1

CRYSTAL FALLS—Weather permitting, the Crystal Falls Men’s Golf Club will start its 2017 season on Wednesday, May 3.
    No scheduled competition is planned until May 10, when a two-man best ball event is planned. A sign-up sheet will be posted in the clubhouse.
    League play starts on May 17. A full schedule of events for the year will be posted in the clubhouse.
    No meal is planned on May 3, but one will be available May 10. A full meal schedule will be posted as soon as the kitchen committee completes arrangements. Members will be asked to add their names to the sign-up sheet every week.

