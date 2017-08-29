Carney-Nadeau rolls past Lady Trojans 3-0

CRYSTAL FALLS—When the Forest Park and Carney-Nadeau volleyball teams last met, it was for the championship of last fall’s Class D regional tournament. The Lady Trojans won that one 3-0, but at FP’s season and home opener Aug. 24, the Wolves showed they are still pretty powerful.

Carney held the upper hard most of the night, earning a 3-0 win over Forest Park, which was playing its first game under new coach Ana Cornelia. The scores were 25-19, 25-22, 25-8.

“We started out quick with a lot of energy,” Cornelia said later. “We were up and positive. Then, as the games went on, we fizzled out a little bit.”

Carney broke loose early in the first set on a six-point serving spell by Sarah Jackson. FP’s Avery Sommers served in three, including an ace, and FP later crept within one, 12-11, before Jackson served in two more and Sara Sivula struck for three and a 23-16 lead. Sommers answered with another pair, but Carney got the win.

The Wolves broke out early again in the second set with four points from Alanis Harris. Forest Park soon struck back with two service points each by Taylor Honkala and Sydney Honkala, followed by a five-point surge from Hannah Cross. That put FP ahead 12-7.

It was mostly side-outs after that, and FP led 18-14 when the Wolves’ Jackson took serve—and took over with a four-point skein that edged Carney ahead 19-18. Layla Blahnik-Thoune followed with two for a 22-19 lead, and the Trojans couldn’t make up the lost ground.