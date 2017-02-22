Broncos elude Trojans 68-65

CRYSTAL FALLS—What’s worse? Getting pounded by one of the top teams of the U.P.? Or battling a top team tooth and nail to the final horn, never yielding an inch … but falling just short at the end?

Forest Park’s boys team’s fans saw both extremes during a very demanding week: The Trojans fell meekly at Norway 61-32 on Feb. 14 but went toe-to-toe at Bark River-Harris before finally falling to the Broncos 68-65 on Feb. 17.

Norway was coming off just its first loss of the season and was ranked third in last week’s U.P. Class ABC poll, while Bark River was second in the Class D poll, behind only mighty North Central.

The two losses leave the Trojans with a 6-10 record overall, 3-7 in the Skyline Central Conference.