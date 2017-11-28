Brockhagen, Ropiak lead grid all-U.P. award list

IRON RIVER—West Iron County and Forest Park both won several honors from the U.P. Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association during its annual football meeting recently.

Wykon running back Jayce Brockhagen and tackle Bryant Schram were both voted to the dream team, and the Wykons were voted Class C Team of the Year. The team compiled an 8-1 regular season record and won its division district and regional championships.

Brockhagen came one vote short of being named small school offensive player of the year. Newberry’s Jeff Rahilly edged him for that award.

Wykons named to the small school all-U.P. team were Brandon Henschel, defensive tackle; Austin Persson, defensive end; and Neil Tomasoski, defensive back.

As for Forest Park, defensive end Peter Ropiak was voted eight-player defensive player of the year, and both he, running back Connor Bortolini and offensive lineman Robert Ponchaud were voted to the eight-man dream team.

Zach Robarge, Noah Gilner and Evan Hedtke were all voted to the eight-man first team—Robarge at defensive tackle and kicker; Gilner at linebacker/defensive back; and Hedtke at punter.

In addition, Trojans coach Dave Graff was voted eight-man coach of the year. Forest Park won the Division 2 eight-man state championship.