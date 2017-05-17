Bortolini, Grabowski earn wins for FP track

CRYSTAL FALLS—Forest Park had one first place at each of the track meets the Trojans competed in last week.

Connor Bortolini won the boys pole vault competition at the Norway Invitational on May 8, and Jenna Grabowski captured first in the 100-meter high hurdles May 11 at the Rapid River Invitaitonal.

● At Norway, several Trojans earned second place honors, but Bortolini was the only athlete finishing in first place.

Forest Park’s girls finished fifth at Norway, and the boys were sixth. A total of eight teams took part.

Bortolini won the boys pole vault honors by clearing 9 feet 6 inches. Nobody else in the field did better than 9 feet.

Two Trojan boys were runners-up: John Raymond Trzeciak was second in shot put, with a throw of 38-2, and Max Nylund took second in the 200 dash, in 24.87 seconds.

There were no thirds, but Robert Ponchaud was fourth in discus and fifth in shot put. Dylan Curtis took fifth in the 100 dash.

Norway won team honors with 134 points, outdistancing North Central (107) and North Dickinson (95). The Trojans finished sixth with 34 points.

The Lady Trojans didn’t win any events at Norway but were second in four of them.

