Big second half powers WIC to West Pac crown

IRON RIVER—With an outright West Pac Conference title on the line and down one at halftime on the road against a high-powered one-loss team, the West Iron County Wykons were faced with one of those challenges that sports presents.

Momentum was clearly on the side of the Hancock Bulldogs as the Wykons headed into the break down 7-6. Hancock had outgained West Iron 189-63 in the opening two quarters and had dominated time of possession.

“We’re down at halftime, and (our players) had that look in their face, like ‘We’re in a football game here. This is a good football team,’” WIC coach Mike Berutti said. “But it was time to look at yourself. I told them that we’re being challenged here, but this is what this time of year is all about. We have to learn to fight through it.”

And they did. In what has become emblematic of this year’s squad, the Wykons responded to the task, dominating the second half on both sides of the line of scrimmage and left the Copper Country with a 30-13 win over Hancock and ownership of the West Pac Conference championship.