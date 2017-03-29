Baumgartner completes World Cup season

VEYSONNAZ, Switzerland—Nick Baumgartner wrapped up his World Cup snowboardcross campaign with a seventh-place finish in the individual race and a fifth-place result in the team competition in the season’s last event March 25-26 in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Baumgartner rolled through the first three heats in the individual competition March 25, but came up short in the fourth heat.

“Had an absolute blast today,” Baumgartner wrote on Facebook. “I won three of four heats, but unfortunately made a mistake in the semifinals, so I had to go to the small final. Seventh place will work for today ….”

With the result, Baumgartner finished in ninth place in the overall World Cup standings. Pierre Vaultier of France won the event at Veysonnaz and the overall points championship.

In the team competition March 26, Baumgartner and Alex Deibold took fifth for the United States in an event won by a team from Austria.