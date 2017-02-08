58 golfers turn out for IR fundraiser

Patti Sabotta (left), Iron River Country Club Twilight League’s Golfing For A Cause chair, presents an oversized check for $25,000 to Sue Fritz of the local Locker Lunch program, which helps provide weekend lunches to youngsters in need at the West Iron and Forest Park schools. The donation was made by an anonymous individual in support of the lunch program. (submitted photo)

IRON RIVER—Fifty-eight women turned out for the Iron River Country Club Twilight League’s annual Golfing For A Cause two-woman scramble at the Iron River Country Club on July 12.

Highlighting the day’s activities, in addition to an ideal day on the links, was an anonymous donation of $25,000 for the local Locker Lunch program, which is used to provide weekend lunches to students in need at West Iron and Forest Park schools.

The golf outing also helped raise more than $5,000 in support of Twilight League’s project to purchase T-shirts for all Stambaugh Elementary students, with Ryan and Dawn Ruzzicone donating $2,500 to the project.

Elementary students wearing the T-shirts will be admitted to all West Iron athletic events during the 2017-2018 school year.

Scramble winners were: first, Jillene and Patti Sabotta, 65; second, Amy Johnson and Kathy Paulson, 71; and third, Barb Waara and Michelle Thomson, 73. Random draw winners were Nancy Peloso and Eleanor Lindahl.

Event winners were:

--Longest drive on hole No. 2: Amy Johnson

--Closest to the line on hole No. 6: Kyoto Ashendoff

--Longest drive on hole No. 7: Tracey Nelson

--Closest to the pin on hole No. 8: Linda Nasser

--Longest drive on hole No. 9: Jen Belinski

--Longest putt on hole No. 10: Karen Polley

--Closest to the pin on No. 14: Kyoto Ashendoff

--Longest putt on hole No. 15: Sharon Ryden

--Shortest drive on hole No. 18: Tracey Nelson

“Thank you to golfers, donators – individuals and businesses – everyone who helped in any way,” said Sabotta.