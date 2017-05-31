Youth Environmental Education Challenge slated for summer

NORWAY—A unique and exciting opportunity awaits youth this summer who are interested in the outdoors and want to do something special in their home community. The Youth Environmental Education Challenge (YEEC) is a one week experience for youth ages 12-16. This experience will help youth possess a closer connection to the outdoors, become more knowledgeable about natural resources and develop valuable life skills and positive character traits.

The program takes place August 6-12. Cost to participate is $25 and $35 for non-4-H members.

Program participants will engage in outdoor challenge activities that increase their confidence, communication skills, decision making and concern for others. A significant amount of time will be dedicated to environmental stewardship and literacy. Participants will be camping, backpacking, canoeing and rock climbing in some spectacular outdoor areas of the Upper Peninsula.

Upon completion of the week experience, youth are challenged to address an environmental issue in their home community. An adult mentor is needed to join in this endeavor while providing assistance to the project. Follow-up contact will be required to help with resources, support and guidance to promote success.

Participants are required to have an adult mentor accompany them on the trip and must be a resident of the Upper Peninsula.

All equipment, food and transportation are provided for youth and mentors.

Two youth and a mentor need to apply as a group. Space is limited to five groups from different communities across the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. For more information or to get an application, contact Nick Baumgart at baumga75@anr.msu.edu or call 906-774-0363.