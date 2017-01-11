WWII vet gets a chance to hunt thanks to Wildlife Unlimited

On Friday Oct. 20, Iron River Care Center resident John Trottier was able to participate in Michigan’s Liberty Hunt with the help of DNR officer Dave Painter, Ashley Holm of Iron River Care Center and Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County member Scott Westphal. Trottier is a 100-year-old veteran of World War II and is the oldest World War II veteran in Iron County.

Trottier was in the U.S. Navy on the USS LST 7 commissioned between 1942 and 1946. He served in the European and Pacific theaters.

Trottier has been an avid hunter his entire life. He was able to harvest a whitetail deer through the use of the Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County’s handicapped hunter trailer and the assistance of volunteer sportsmen. Westphal shows Trottier how to use electronic sights and the blow tube for firing.