WU teams up for tractor raffle

IRON RIVER—Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County has partnered with Wildlife Unlimited of Delta and Dickinson counties to sponsor a major raffle to raise funds for their ongoing wildlife habitat improvement projects and youth activities.

First prize is a 36HP LS diesel 12-speed tractor, with 4-wheel drive and a front bucket loader, purchased from U.P. Tractor in Rock.

Second prize is model XT1 Cub Cadet lawn tractor purchased from 4 Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba.

Third prize is a Mossberg Patriot 270 rifle with wooden stock and scope purchased from M&C Gun Shop of Gladstone.

Tickets are priced at $10 each and can be purchased in Iron County at Beef-a-Roo, Snipe Lake Pub, Zippidy Duda, Wooden Nickle, Saigh Insurance, Angeli Foods, Sommers Sausage, U.S. 2 Rental, Lortie’s Plumbing, Horseshoe Bar, Tall Pines, Amasa Saw Blade, Michi-aho Resort and Sentinel Technologies.

The drawing will take place on Sept. 28 at the Terrace Bay Hotel in Gladstone