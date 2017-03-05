WU supports youth trap shoot program

Art Flancher, presidWU supports youth trap shoot programent of the Hiawatha Gun Club (left), received a check from Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County Vice President Larry Pifke for $3,000 to be used for the summer youth trap shooting program at Camp Gibbs Recreation Area. The program, for youth and new shooters, is offered every Wednesday in spring and summer beginning at 6 p.m. It is free of charge with equipment and ammunition provided for those practicing their shooting skills. Club members will be on hand to assist trap shooters beginning May 10.