Winners announced in joint Wildlife Unlimited raffle

IRON MOUNTAIN—Wildlife Unlimited of Delta County, Wildlife Unlimited of Dickinson County and Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County recently ended their almost year-long joint fundraising raffle efforts by awarding a LS tractor, riding lawn mower and gun to random prize winners at the WU of Delta County Annual Banquet on Sept. 28.

The groups partnered to raise awareness of the activities each of them do within their respective counties and help to raise funds to continue to provide improved wildlife management and habitat efforts for local outdoorsmen.

“While we are each independent entities, we share a common goal to promote the long term sustainability of wildlife and habitat in our communities,” said Kevin Kramer, WU of Dickinson County board member. “By pooling our resources, we were able to offer a large item raffle of this nature… something none of us could do independently.”

“This is an incredible list of prizes,” stated Terry Wanic, WU of Delta board member. “We are pleased that all three Wildlife groups could work together to bring a raffle of this magnitude to local outdoorsmen, culminating with a prize drawing at our annual fundraising event.”

The first-place prize, a LS 4-wheel drive, 12-speed diesel tractor (XG3037) with a bucket loader, was won by Rock resident, Jeremy Hansen. Second prize, a Cub Cadet riding lawn mower (XT1) was awarded to Neil Stenfors of Norway. The third prize, a Mossberg Patriot 270 rifle, with wood stock and a scope, was won by Gladstone resident, Jason Arkens.

“All of the expenses of this raffle were shared equally between the three organizations, and the profits of the raffle, were also shared equally, so that each county benefited from the effort,” said Rick Commenator president of WU of Iron County. “We wanted to promote our organization while raising funds to benefit local efforts.”

Visit the WU website in your county for more information on wildlife initiative in your area; www.wildlifeunlimteddc.org for Delta County, www.wudc.org for Dickinson County and www.wluoic.org for Iron County.