Wildlife Unlimited teams partner for tractor raffle

IRON RIVER—The drawing is getting near for the fall raffle with a big prize of a LS diesel tractor.

Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County has partnered with Wildlife Unlimited of Delta and Dickinson Counties to sponsor a major raffle to raise funds for their ongoing wildlife habitat improvement projects and youth activities.

The drawing will take place on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. at the Terrace Bay Hotel in Gladstone.

First prize is a 36HP LS diesel 12-speed tractor, with 4-wheel drive and a front bucket loader, purchased from U.P. Tractor in Rock.

Second prize is model XT1 Cub Cadet lawn tractor purchased from 4 Seasons Small Engine in Escanaba.

Third prize is a Mossberg Patriot 270 rifle with wooden stock and scope purchased from M&C Gun Shop of Gladstone.

Tickets cost $10 each. They are available to be purchased locally at Beef-a-Roo, Snipe Lake Pub, Zippidy Duda, Wooden Nickle, Saigh Insurance, Angeli Foods, Sommers Sausage, U.S. 2 Rental, Lorte’s Plumbing, Horseshoe Bar, Tall Pines, Amasa Saw Blade, Michi-aho Resort, Sentinel Technologies and Superior Sport and Feed.