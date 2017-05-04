Wildlife rehabilitating program set in IM

IRON MOUNTAIN—A free program called “Wildlife Rehabilitating - Is It for You?” will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 8, at the Dickinson County Library.

Wildlife rehabilitators Holly Hadac and Lori Bankson will discuss what wildlife rehabilitating is about. Wildlife rehabilitating is not a hobby – it is a demanding profession. Attendees will learn how rewarding and challenging saving the life of a wild animal can be. The biggest reward is watching injured, sick, or orphaned wild animals regain their freedom.

This program is recommended for ages 13 and up; due to limited space, those interested are asked not to bring young children. It is an informational program only; participants will not be eligible to get permits by attending. The requirements to get permits and where to find classes and forms will be explained. There will be no live animals at the program.

Those interested are asked to RSVP so handouts can be planned. To RSVP or for more information, contact Phyllis at 906-774-5868 or pcarlson@chartermi.net. There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be taken to help cover expenses.

This program is sponsored by U.P. Wildlife Rehabilitation, a nonprofit association of Wildlife Rehabbers in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.