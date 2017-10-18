WIC students’ film accepted for film fest

IRON RIVER—Two West Iron County High School juniors have had their film about the Iron County watershed accepted for showing at the Fresh Coast Film Fest in Marquette this weekend.

Tyler Upperstrom and Josiah Holroyd produced a video documentary that will be shown at 2 p.m. (EDT) on Friday, Oct. 20, at the Ore Dock and at 2 p.m. (EDT) on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Delft Bistro.

Last May, Upperstrom and Holroyd were invited by the Iron County Watershed Coalition to capture video footage of the Iron County watershed, according to Maggie Scheffer of the ICWC.

“The ICWC was launching its Watershed Awareness Campaign and recognized the utility of such a documentary in bringing awareness to the significance of our watersheds,” Scheffer said.