Watershed Awareness 2017 campaign launched

IRON RIVER—The Iron County Watershed Coalition (ICWC), in partnership with the Iron Baraga Conservation District, will launch a “Watershed Awareness 2017” campaign this spring, summer and fall. Events to celebrate and educate about local watersheds are being scheduled around the county, with a week of kick-off activities beginning May 19. (Descriptions of scheduled activities below).

Strong Foundation

The ICWC has been in existence for 20 years and in the previous two decades has produced substantial conservation benefits for our community.

(See www.ironcountywatershedcoalition.org/projects.html).

Formerly known as the Iron River Watershed Council, the organization changed its name in 2012 to reflect its expanded concern for all Iron County watersheds. The Upper Peninsula Environmental Coalition has endorsed ICWC’s Watershed Awareness project and recently awarded the ICWC a Community Conservation Grant to help defray activity expenses.

Maggie Scheffer, spokesperson for the Iron County Watershed Coalition, explained the purpose of the Watershed Awareness 2017 campaign.

“We recognize a need to energize the organization’s presence and purpose within Iron County. Participation in the organization is growing, indicating enthusiasm and an interest in nurturing healthy watersheds. Our Watershed Awareness events are intended to educate and engage our communities in projects that restore and preserve our watersheds for future generations.”

