Trout Unlimited to host fundraising banquet

MARQUETTE—The local Fred Waara Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its 30th annual Trout Unlimited Banquet on Saturday, April 22, at Northern Michigan University in the Great Lakes Rooms of the University Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The evening will be jam-packed with both silent and live auctions, a 50/50 raffle and a card raffle and the ever-popular bucket draws.

Prizes this year include: guided fishing trips, select vintage wines, original artwork from local and nationally-recognized artists, a wide range of premium fishing gear, kitchen wares, jewelry and many others.

All proceeds from the Trout Unlimited Banquet go towards the Upper Peninsula’s “Salmon in the Classroom” program, the Escanaba River Association Watershed Partnership, youth and adult fly tying lessons, kids’ trout fishing camp, as well as cold water conservation projects.

Individual tickets are $45 and student admission is $25. Gold tables for six or eight persons are a great value at $75 per person, which includes premium raffle and bucket raffle tickets.

This is the chapter’s only fundraising activity and we invite all who are interested in conservation and cold water fisheries to attend.

To reserve a place at the banquet, or to request further information about FWCTU, contact Doug Miller at 906-360-4343, or fredwaaratu@gmail.com.