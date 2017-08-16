Take a free ride during Free ORV Weekend Aug. 19-2

LANSING—The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy Free ORV Weekend Aug. 19-20.

During the weekend, Michigan residents and nonresidents legally can ride DNR-designated routes and trails without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.

Free ORV Weekend not only offers access to nearly 3,700 miles of off-road trails, but also includes use of the state’s five scramble areas, including St. Helen’s Motorsport Area, Black Lake Scramble Area, Silver Lake State Park, Bull Gap and The Mounds. All ORV rules and laws still apply.

“Free ORV Weekend is a great opportunity for riders to explore trails in the Upper and Lower peninsulas,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s also the perfect time to introduce friends and family to the sport as the riding season transitions into fall.”

The weekend offers an opportunity for ORV enthusiasts to not only explore Michigan’s vast system of nearly 3,700 miles of trails, but to consider purchasing an ORV license or trail permit for the season.

Throughout the year, fees generated through ORV licenses and trail permits are reinvested back into the ORV system. The cost for both an ORV license or trail permit is $36.25.

These important dollars help fund trail expansion, maintenance and infrastructure improvements, such as bridge and culvert construction and repair, as well as law enforcement and the offsetting of damage created by illegal use.

For more information, contact Rob Katona at 906-228-6561 or katonar@michigan.gov or Jessica Holley at 517-331-3790 or holleyj1@michigan.gov.