Ride the trails and fish free this weekend in Michigan

LANSING—The Michigan Department of Natural Resources invites residents and out-of-state visitors to fish for free during the MiFreeFishingWeekend and to ride DNR-designated routes and trails during Free ORV Weekend taking place June 10-11.

During MiFreeFishingWeekend, everyone, residents and non-residents alike, can fish without a license, though all other fishing regulations still apply.

Michigan celebrated summer’s MiFreeFishingWeekend every year since 1986 as a way to promote awareness of the state’s vast aquatic resources. With more than 3,000 miles of Great Lakes shoreline, tens of thousands of miles of rivers and streams and 11,000 inland lakes, Michigan and fishing are a perfect match.

“Being outdoors and enjoying Michigan’s world-class fisheries never gets old,” said Jim Dexter, DNR Fisheries Division chief. “We encourage avid anglers to consider inviting a new angler out for this year’s Summer Free Fishing Weekend to show them how simple and fun it can be.”

During the Free ORV Weekend, off-road enthusiasts will not need to possess an ORV license or trail permit on these dates, saving riders up to $36.25.

This opportunity is a great way for ORV enthusiasts to explore Michigan’s vast system of 3,660 miles of trails and consider purchasing an ORV license or trail permit for the season. Throughout the year, fees generated through ORV licenses and trail permits are reinvested back into the ORV system.

These important dollars help fund trail expansion,

maintenance and infrastructure improvements, such as bridge and culvert construction and repair as well as law enforcement and the offsetting of damage created by illegal use.

“We hope ORV enthusiasts will enjoy their off-road experience during Free ORV Weekend and purchase an ORV license and trail permit for the season,” said Ron Olson, chief of the DNR Parks and Recreation Division. “It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the trails that help build Michigan’s reputation as the ‘Trails State.’”

Additionally, during this weekend, the DNR will waive the regular Recreation Passport entry fee for vehicle access to Michigan’s 103 state parks and recreation areas.