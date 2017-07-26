Reporter Summer Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 5

Covington moose: Deb Chervo of Crystal Falls, taken June 29, by Covington.

Lake snake: Lesa Behling of Iron River, taken June 28, of a fox snake on Wildwood Lake.

River reflection: William Rimicci of Iron Mountain, taken June 26, on Menominee River.

We’ve received many summer photos for the contest. There have been scenics, wildlife, florals and outdoor activities. This week readers are treated to a month’s worth of entry winners. The four winners of the past Spring Outdoor Photo Contest will be posted soon.