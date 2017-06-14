Reporter Summer Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 1

The summer photo contest is underway as vibrant colors of the sunny season are appearing more and more in photo submissions. Remember to capture summertime activities while enjoying the outdoors.

Iron County sunrise: Lenny Brezek of Crystal Falls, taken May 25, at Stager Lake in Mastodon Township.

Fringed milkwort: William Rimicci of Iron Mountain, taken June 6, at Glidden State Park in Crystal Falls.

Baltimore oriole: James M. Jackson of Amasa, taken May 27, by Shank Lake.