Reporter Spring Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 9

The spring photo contest has concluded with these three outdoor photos. The summer outdoor photo contest will begin now. Keep your photos coming to outdoors@ironcountyreporter.com. Include your name, address, email, date and location the photo was taken.

Unusually nesting spot: Dave Koski of Iron River, taken May 22, near Chicaugon Lake.

Home tweet home: Kathy Holm of Iron River, taken May 19, in Mineral Hills­.

Taking a rest: Mike Kettner of Iron River, taken May 17, black bear in backyard along M-73.