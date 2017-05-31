Home

Reporter Spring Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 9

Wed, 05/31/2017 - 09:20 Ironcounty1

The spring photo contest has concluded with these three outdoor photos. The summer outdoor photo contest will begin now. Keep your photos coming to outdoors@ironcountyreporter.com. Include your name, address, email, date and location the photo was taken.

Unusually nesting spot: Dave Koski of Iron River, taken May 22, near Chicaugon Lake.

Home tweet home: Kathy Holm of Iron River, taken May 19, in Mineral Hills­.

Taking a rest: Mike Kettner of Iron River, taken May 17, black bear in backyard along M-73.

Our Community

Museum hosts guided field trips for young students

At her station in the Lee LeBlanc Wildlife Art Gallery, Sandy Holmes has the students do a “scavenger hunt” where they search for wildlife in the p

Mansfield rummage sale fundraiser set for June 3
Friends of WIDL sponsor brat feed
Sixth annual 5K Rainbow Run set for June 9
Rodeo art, essay contest winners announced

Useful Links