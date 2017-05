The spring photo contest has one more week, and then the summer outdoor photo contest will begin. Keep your photos coming.­­

Wildwood trout lily: Lesa Behling of Iron River, taken May 17, by Wildwood Lake in Iron River.

Red breasted grosbeak: Tom Strahan of Crystal Falls, taken May 16, in Crystal Falls.

Fiddlehead ferns: Kathy Holm of Iron River, taken May 11, in Mineral Hills­.