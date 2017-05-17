Reporter Spring Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 7

The colors of spring are brightening up as the days are getting warmer and longer. The spring photo contest is finished as of the May 31 issue of the Reporter, and then the summer outdoor photo contest will begin. Keep your photos coming.

The bugs are back: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken May 8, in Crystal Falls.

Canadian geese family: Bill Rimicci of Iron Mountain, taken May 6, at the Hemlock Falls dam.

Trout lily: Terry Maki of Crystal Falls, taken May 10, in Crystal Falls.