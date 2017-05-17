Home

Reporter Spring Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 7

Wed, 05/17/2017 - 08:59 Ironcounty1

The colors of spring are brightening up as the days are getting warmer and longer. The spring photo contest is finished as of the May 31 issue of the Reporter, and then the summer outdoor photo contest will begin. Keep your photos coming.

The bugs are back: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken May 8, in Crystal Falls.

Canadian geese family: Bill Rimicci of Iron Mountain, taken May 6, at the Hemlock Falls dam.

Trout lily: Terry Maki of Crystal Falls, taken May 10, in Crystal Falls.

 

Our Community

Top 10 students honored at banquet

The top 10 seniors from West Iron County and Forest Park attended an awards program sponsored by the Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club.

Red Tail Ring to perform at Windsor Center May 19
Vets Tribute Ride to stop at Post 21
Meeting to start women’s center slated
‘Oliver!’ was a ‘Dickens’ of a good show

Useful Links