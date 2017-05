Michigamme Falls: Bill Rimicci of Iron Mountain, taken April 18, where the Brule River and Michigamme meet the Menomine river, Lower Falls Road, Iron County.

Busy spring bee: Sue Strahan of Crystal Falls, taken May 7, in Crystal Falls.

Hooded merganser: Karen Stebbins of Iron River, taken in April, on a pond in Beechwood.