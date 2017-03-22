Home

Reporter Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 9

Wed, 03/22/2017 - 11:15 Ironcounty1

We’re nearing the conclusion of the winter photo contest. One more week to go and then it’s time to think spring. The spring photo contest will run from April 5 to May 31.

Hawk ice sculpture by nature: Jayne Greer, taken Jan. 24, at Bond Falls in Paulding.

Two tracks on a snowy road: Cathy Stromberg of Iron River, taken Feb. 22, east of Iron River

After the winter storm: Tammy Rumsey of Amasa, taken Feb. 23, on the Hemlock River.

