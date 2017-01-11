Reporter Autumn Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 4 - 5
Even though the fall colors were not as spectacular this year, local amateur photographers sought out and creatively captured autumn’s splendor across the Northwoods.
Evening reflection: James Jackson of Amasa, taken Oct. 6, at Shank Lake.
Autumn at the lake: Susan Passamani of Iron River, taken Oct. 4, at Lake St. Kathryn.
Black-eyed Susans: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken Aug. 30, off of Wright Road.
Looking up into the trees: Mason Ahola (youth) of Gaastra, taken Oct. 11, in Mineral Hills.
Butterflies on moss and blooms: Ron Almond of Crystal Falls, taken Oct. 3, near Crystal Falls.
Crimson leaves: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken Oct. 9, by Crystal Falls.