Reporter Autumn Outdoors Photo Contest winners: week 4 - 5

Even though the fall colors were not as spectacular this year, local amateur photographers sought out and creatively captured autumn’s splendor across the Northwoods.

Evening reflection: James Jackson of Amasa, taken Oct. 6, at Shank Lake.

Autumn at the lake: Susan Passamani of Iron River, taken Oct. 4, at Lake St. Kathryn.

Black-eyed Susans: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken Aug. 30, off of Wright Road.

Looking up into the trees: Mason Ahola (youth) of Gaastra, taken Oct. 11, in Mineral Hills.

Butterflies on moss and blooms: Ron Almond of Crystal Falls, taken Oct. 3, near Crystal Falls.

Crimson leaves: Jayne Greer of Crystal Falls, taken Oct. 9, by Crystal Falls.