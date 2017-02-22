Predator Round Up offers big prize money

IRON RIVER—The first Snipe Lake Pub and Grill Predator Round Up will be held Feb. 23-26.

The event is sponsored by Wildlife Unlimited of Iron County with all proceeds going to Kinship of Iron County.

Registration fee is $30 per person. The cost for youth age 17 and under is $15.

The predator hunt will begin with a mandatory registration on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Snipe Lake Pub. A hunter dinner will be provided with registration. Non-registrant dinners are available for $5.

During this time, there will be a question and answer session with local DNR conservation officers along with an overview of regulations.

There will be door prizes given away and raffles taking place including a chance to win a Smith and Wesson AR15 223 cal. rifle and a snow camo 22-250 rifle.

Scott Westphal of Wildlife Unlimited suggested that those who are new to predator hunting may want to participate in this hunt.

“They can learn a lot by taking advantage of the experience here, there is big prize money and great raffle prizes including some predator calls and instructional DVDs,” he said.

The first-place prize for the Predator Round Up is $1,000; second place is $500; third place is $250 and fourth place is $150.

“We also have cash prizes for Biggest Dog (coyote) $100, Ugliest Dog $100 and Trifecta (coyote, bobcat and fox),” said Westphal.

Winners are scored by a point system: fox are 10-points, coyote are 20-points and bobcat are 30-points. In the event of a tie weights will determine winners.

Check-in time for hunters will be on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 1-4 p.m.

“We are hoping for a good turnout of new hunters as well as seasoned, experienced ones. It’s for a good cause and the prize money is good, too” Westphal said.

Snipe Lake Pub and Grill is located at 675 Baumgartner Road in Iron River.

For more information, contact Scott Westphal at 906-284-2692 or Darin Long at 906-284-2686.