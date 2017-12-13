Phelps accepting vendor apps for syrup fest

PHELPS, Wis.— The Phelps Chamber of Commerce is now accepting vendor applications for the 2018 Maple Syrup Fest.

The 7th annual Maple Syrup Fest will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7 at the Phelps School.

Those interested in submitting an application are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Approximately 70 vendors are accepted for the event. For more information, contact the Phelps Chamber at 715-545-3800. Applications can be found online at www.Phelpswi.us.