Northwoods Geology Club to meet July 26

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Northwoods Geology Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, in the lower level of the Florence Natural Resource Center.

Coffee and snacks will be available throughout the evening, along with door prizes drawn at the end. New members of all ages are welcome to attend. Any donations are appreciated.

The scheduled speaker this month has cancelled so a photo presentation on the Anchorage, Alaska, area will be provided by Suzan Ballo, who, along with her husband Lynn Shuck, traveled to visit their son, Ben, an Army sergeant at Fort Richardson, and his family. During this time, they took several field trips with the local geology club members.

Visit the club at northwoodsgeologyclub.org or else on Facebook.