Northwoods Geology Club to meet

CRYSTAL FALLS—The Northwoods Geology Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, in the lower level of the Florence Natural Resource Center.

Admission is free, but the club will graciously accept donations. Coffee and snacks will be available and door prizes will be drawn. All ages are welcome.

This month’s presentation will be given by Steve Smith, mine inspector for Dickinson County. His talk will cover the aspects of mine inspecting and an update regarding bats in Dickinson County and how white nose syndrome has affected that population.

For more information, visit northwoodsgeologyclub.org or on Facebook.