Multiple DNR trails advisory groups to meet in Marquette Oct. 10-11

MARQUETTE—The Michigan DNR will facilitate three public meetings over two days this month in Marquette, providing the public with opportunities to have a voice in the creation, development, operation and maintenance of motorized and nonmotorized trails in the state.

All meetings and work sessions will take place at the Staybridge Suites, 855 W. Washington St. in Marquette.

Tuesday, Oct. 10

• 10 a.m. - The Snowmobile Advisory Workgroup and Off-Road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup will hold a joint meeting

• 3 p.m. - The Off-Road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup will host a meeting. Topics for the meetings will include, but are not limited to:

• Handbook of Michigan ORV Laws/Safety Education Subcommittee.

• Public Act 288 of 2016.

• Carsonite installation update.

• ORV permit sunset update.

The Snowmobile Advisory Workgroup assists the Michigan Trails Advisory Council in performing its duties and responsibilities and provides the DNR advice related to the snowmobile program, including the creation, development, operation and maintenance of the designated snowmobile trail system.

The purpose of the Off-Road Vehicle Advisory Workgroup is to assist the Michigan Trails Advisory Council and to provide the DNR advice related to the off-road vehicle program, including the creation, development, operation and maintenance of the designated ORV trail system.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

• 8 a.m. - The Michigan Trails Advisory Council will hold its next work session and regular meeting. Topics for the meeting will include, but are not limited to:

• Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund update.

• Mapping and timeline recommendations.

• Public Act 288 update.

The Michigan Trails Advisory Council was created by Part 721, Pure Michigan Trails, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 451, to advise the DNR director and the governor on the creation, development, operation and maintenance of motorized and nonmotorized trails in the state, including, but not limited to, snowmobile, biking, equestrian, hiking, off-road vehicle, water and skiing trails.

Draft meeting agendas for all three advisory bodies can be found at www.michigan.gov/dnr, under Commissions, Boards and Committees, in the Michigan Trails Advisory Council section (select the desired workgroup or council website for individual agendas).

Anyone seeking more information about these meetings, wish to provide public comment on any motorized and nonmotorized trail-related issues or needing accommodations to participate in these meeting should contact Barbara Graves, DNR Parks and Recreation Division, at 517-284-6112.