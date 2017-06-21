Home

MSU Extension offers workshop on protecting lake shorelines

NEGAUNEE—Michigan State University (MSU) Extension is offering training in Curtis and Watersmeet this summer on the benefits of natural lake shorelines and the techniques and tools property owners and local governments can take to maintain or recreate natural shorelines.
    Participants will learn planning, design ideas for natural shoreline projects and receive a copy of MSU Extension’s ‘Natural Shoreline Landscapes on Michigan’s Inland Lakes’ bulletin.
    Workshops will be taught by natural resource and public policy experts from MSU Extension. The workshop locations and dates are:
    - July 27 in Curtis at Portage Township Community Building, W17361 Davis St.
    - July 28 in Watersmeet at Lac Vieux Desert Resort Casino, U.S. 45

