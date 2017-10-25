Midwest Musky Classic posts results of October tournament

Brandon Lewandowski took first place in the Oct. 6-8 Midwest Musky Classic in Phelps, Wis. (submitted photo)

PHELPS, Wis.— The Phelps Chamber of Commerce hosted the 37th Annual Midwest Musky Classic fishing tournament on Oct. 6-8.

There were 119 participants that caught 18 fish on four lakes, including North Twin, South Twin, Lac Vieux Desert and Big Sand lakes. Most of the participants call Wisconsin home, but three other states sent a musky fisherman to Phelps, including Georgia, Illinois and Indiana.

The tournament attracted serious musky hunters to recreational fishermen.

First place took home $1,200 in cash and a Lax replica of the winning fish; second place was $800 and third place was $600. There was also a Big Fish of the Day cash prize for each day of the tournament. All muskies that were caught were successfully released.

First place and Big Fish of the Day on Friday went to Brandon Lewandowski of West Bend, Wis., for a 47 ¾-inch musky caught on Big Sand Lake. Jay Rosenbecker from Menomonee Falls, Wis., took second and Big Fish on Saturday with a 46½-inch musky caught on Lac Vieux Desert. Third place and Big Fish on Sunday, also caught on Lac Vieux Desert, was awarded to Barry VonGroll from Appleton, Wis., for his 46¼-inch catch.

The participants enjoyed a lunch and raffles on Sunday when awards were presented.

The 38th Annual Midwest Musky Classic will take place on Oct. 5-7, 2018.

For more information, contact the Phelps Chamber at 715-545-3800 or visit online at www.Phelpswi.us.