Local snowmobilers race to win

ONTONAGON— Snowmobilers from throughout the Midwest converged on the community of Greenland over the weekend. The Ontonagon County community hosted a professional snowmobile race and an Antique Snowmobile show and ride.

The snowmobile race was sanctioned by the Mid America Snow and Terrain Expert Racers (MASTE­­­RS) Racing Circuit. The Antique Snowmobile Show and Ride was hosted by the Pit Stop Bar and Grill. Both events were to promote the Superior Snowmobile Club which has groomer garages in both Greenland and Twin Lakes.

It was a Lower Michigan driver, Scott Felver that narrowly edged Greenland’s Al Turin in the Top Gun feature. While Montecello’s Felver cashed in on the $500 first-place Top Gun class, Turin captured three other classes.

One of Turin’s class wins was in the class that Lake Linden’s Jerry Buschell has dominated in for the last three years. This was in the Pro Mod 700 class. Buschell was inducted into the Circuit’s Hall of Fame earlier this year based on his dominance in this class.

“What is so ironic is that Buschell used his 700cc sled to win the Pro Mod 800 and the Race Stock 800 class, but lost in a very close race in the 700 class,” commented MASTERS official, Jason Kleinschmidt.

Turin holds a narrow two-point lead over Felver in the MASTERS Snow Drag series for the Top Gun Championship. Turin is the defending Top Gun Champion. Buschell was the Top Gun Champion in 2015, while Iron River’s Louie Goldbach was the 2014 Top Gun Champion. Goldbach placed third in this class this past Saturday. Buschell and Goldbach are seven points behind Turin with two races left in the series.

“For the first time in Top Gun competition, Louie (Goldbach) was racing a D & D Arctic Cat, the same race prepped engine provider as Felver,” said MASTERS Tech Director Jake Schmidt. “It was strange not seeing Louie (Goldbach) on a Ski-Doo.”

Ontonagon’s Ryan Huff defeated his Pat’s Motorsports team-mate, Turin, in the Race Stock 600 class.

Iron River’s Cameron Lundry was involved in an accident. After losing control of his sled, Lundry was pulled into the under carriage of his snowmobile. Lundry was in between the track and the tunnel. Lundry was transported by ambulance to Ontonagon Memorial Hospital. “He works for me and is a team-mate. While he is hurting, he wanted to come back and race,” said Goldbach.

