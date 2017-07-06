Kids Fishing Derby at Lake Ottawa cancelled

WATERSMEET—Please be aware that the annual kids fishing derby at Lake Ottawa has been cancelled for 2017 due to the removal of the fishing pier.

As staff worked to get Lake Ottawa Recreation Area ready for the 2017 season, they found the fishing pier had sustained considerable damage over the winter and was unsafe for use. In order to provide for public safety, the pier has been removed.

“While we realize the absence of the Lake Ottawa fishing pier will result in some inconveniences for fishing and day use activities, the pier was no longer safe for use,” said District Ranger Anthony Holland.

“We thank you for your understanding and invite you to participate in the Henry Lake or Ontonagon Marina kids fishing derbies, also hosted by the Ottawa National Forest.

“Currently, we are working to replace the Lake Ottawa pier, however, we do not have a completion date set. We will continue to provide updates on the status of the Lake Ottawa fishing pier as we move forward with efforts to replace it. In the meantime, please feel free to call our offices for updates or visit our website www.fs.fed.us. for the most current information.”

The Ottawa National Forest will be hosting fishing events for kids and their families at two locations on Saturday, June 10, in celebration of Michigan’s 2017 Free Fishing Weekend. For more information on the kids fishing derby at Henry Lake call John Pagel at 906-932-1330 ext. 327 or for information about the event held at the Ontonagon Marina call Jessup Weichelt at 906-884-2085 ext. 24.