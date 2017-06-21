Johnson, other famous outdoor experts to be present at annual U.P. Trappers Convention

ESCANABA—The U.P. Trappers Association will host the 55th Annual Trappers Convention/Outdoor Expo, which will be held in Escanaba, June 30-July 1.

This family friendly event is open to the public and has something for everyone. Admission is $5 for both days and youngsters 12 or younger are admitted free.

It will be held at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 8.a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday (all times EDT).

“It is fantastic to once again have so many famous trappers and outdoor experts coming to our convention to share their knowledge and techniques. Trappers and all outdoor enthusiasts are sure to have an enjoyable experience and gain valuable insights by attending their demos,” said Bob Steinmetz, longtime member of U.P. Trappers and NTA.

“Rusty Johnson of Critter Solutions in Georgia will be one of the featured presenters. Rusty runs a full-time ADC business and has trapped all over the U.S. He was lead coordinator for one of the largest coyote studies ever conducted. He is also an instructor with Mark June’s Predator Trapping Academy in Texas. Proven by his vast range of accomplishments, he is one of America’s better canine trappers.”

Friday’s schedule includes demos by the following:

-John Chagnon at 9:30 a.m., fox trapping

-Rusty Johnson at 10:30 a.m., coyote trapping

-Les Johnson of Predator Quest at noon, predator hunting

-Harry Nestell at 1:30 p.m., making waxed dirt and other winter trapping tips

-Lesel Reuwsaat of South Dakota at 3:30 p.m., coyote trapping

There will also be two mini raffles on Friday.

Saturday’s demo schedule includes:

-Rich Clark of Willow Tree Furs at 9 a.m., skinning and fur handling

-Lesel Reuwsaat at 10:30 a.m., bobcat trapping

-Les Johnson of Predator Quest at 1 p.m., predator hunting

-Jeff Dunlap at 2 p.m., mink and muskrat trapping

Greg Schroeder of FHA will be doing fur put-up demos outside the Ruth Butler building throughout both days.

Food and refreshments will be available. Many activities will take place for youngsters including the always-popular free fishing event at the DNR Pocket Park. The fishing is sponsored by and supervised by the Normenco Sportsman’s Club and the Great Lakes Sports Club. The kids will not only catch a lot of fish, but will be able to win prizes as well.

There will be at least three buildings filled with vendors and many tailgaters will be on the grounds as well. Lots of outdoor equipment will be on sale at special convention prices and buyers will save on shipping and handling.

A special treat this year for knife enthusiasts includes 30 tables displaying knives from seven different vendors.

Over 3,000 people are expected to attend. Camping is available on the grounds. Further information may be obtained by contacting Roy Dahlgren at 906-399-1960, trapperroy@outlook.com and by visiting www.uptrappers.com.